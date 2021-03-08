Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial till March 31 | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court on Monday adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, till March 31.

The judge adjourned the case after the prosecution made further presentations on the matter.

Members of the public, including the media were barred from witnessing or covering the trial.

The lead prosecution counsel, Chris Umar, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the trial ended at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Umar said that the prosecution had so far presented 14 witnesses before the court.

He said that the court admitted several items in evidence, but declined to mention the items.

The defence counsel, Femi Falana, (SAN), said items including video recordings, Dane guns and SIM cards among others were admitted in evidence by the court.

READ ALSO: Court orders release of El-Zakzaky’s wife for COVID-19 treatment

Falana said his team would open its defence after the prosecution closed its case on the adjourned date.

The secret trial of the IMN leader and his wife Zeenat began on November 18, 2020.

The Kaduna State government arraigned El-Zakzaky and Zeenat on an eight-count charge of alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among others.

.The state government had so far presented 14 witnesses including two army officers, a former director of Department of State Service (DSS), police officers and a medical doctor to testify in the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions