Shi’ite leader, El-Zakzaky, denies endorsing Obi

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has debunked reports of his alleged endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement by his lawyer on Saturday, El-Zakzaky said the report was a falsehood that should be ignored as he had neither endorsed Obi nor any presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The viral reports which surfaced on Friday had claimed that the Shi’ite leader had thrown his weight behind the former Anambra State Governor and had urged his members to get their PVCs and vote for Obi.

However, in the statement signed by Marshall Abubakar of the Falana & Falana Chambers, El-Zakzaky dismissed the rumours as a figment of the imagination of the bearers of the “fake news.”

“That is fake news. I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such, though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning,” Marshal said.

