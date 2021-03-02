Court sentences labourer to death over murder of two-year-old boy in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Tuesday sentenced a 39-year-old labourer, Mohammed Ibrahim, to death over the murder of a two-year-old boy in the state.

The judge also sentenced Ibrahim to life imprisonment for the attempted murder of the child’s mother, Rabi Yakubu.

The convict was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge of murder and attempted murder.

In her ruling on the matter, Justice Rotimi-Balogun held that the prosecution proved the charge of murder beyond all reasonable doubts in court.

She said the convict was guilty of both charges which contravened Section of 320, 316(1) and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Oluwabunmi Akinola, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 12, 2014, at Ofada town in Owode Egba, Obafemi/Owode local government area of the state.

The prosecutor said the defendant made a confessional statement that his intention was to kill the woman and cut off her head.

She said: “The man trailed the baby’s mother who had her two-year-old son strapped to her back as she wanted to ease herself.

“On getting into the bush, the woman dropped her baby on the ground for her to defecate. Ibrahim immediately attacked her with a knife and attempted to cut off her neck.

“The mother of the child struggled with Ibrahim and escaped to call for help without carrying her son.

“When Ibrahim realised he did not succeed in cutting off the woman’s head which he needed for sale, he then cut off her son’s head.”

