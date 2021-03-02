EFCC arraigns Dutch couple for alleged $.33m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a Dutch couple identified as Peiter Borremans and Nkechi Borremans at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged $330,000 fraud.

They were arraigned by EFCC on a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretenses.

The other defendant is a company, Lagon Trade Limited.

The offences, according to the commission, are contrary to Section 1(1) (a) and (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

One of the charges read:

“That you, Peiter Borremans, Nkechi Borremans, and Lagon Trade Limited, on or about the 31st day of July 2014 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand Dollars ($330,000:00) only from Jackkyson Multi Services Limited and Alot General Services Limited, as advance payment meant for the purchase of Marine Tanker Vessel, a pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns insurance broker for diverting N26bn PHCN severance benefit

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their pleas, the EFCC counsel, N. A. Dodo, asked the court to pick a date for commencement of trial.

He also urged the court to remand the couple in a correctional facility.

The defence counsel, C. A. Okowanya, made oral applications for his clients’ bail and urged the court to remand the defendants in EFCC custody because of COVID-19.

Justice E.A. Obile adjourned the matter till March 31 for the commencement of trial

He also remanded the defendants in EFCC custody.

Join the conversation

Opinions