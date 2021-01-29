Police arrests school bus driver for defiling four-year-old pupil in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 36-year-old school bus driver identified as Humble Michael for allegedly defiling a four-year-old pupil in the Ogijo area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said Michael committed the crime after he had dropped off other pupils at their different locations and was taking the little girl home on Friday.

The spokesman said the victim’s mother reported the matter at the Ogijo Police Division when she noticed blood coming out of the girl’s private parts when her father was giving her a bath.

Oyeyemi said: “The woman explained to the police that when her husband was bathing their daughter, he saw blood coming out of her private parts, and when the girl was questioned, she disclosed to her parents that the driver of their school bus was the person who had defiled her.

“The girl told her parents that the suspect raped her when they were on their way home from school.

“The victim said she was left with the driver in the bus after he had dropped all other schoolchildren at their homes.

“The parents explained that this gave the driver an opportunity to park somewhere along the road and defile the little girl.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer thereafter assigned operatives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“The victim was quickly taken to a general hospital for treatment and the doctor’s report confirmed that she had been sexually abused. On interrogation, the suspect admitted that he actually committed the crime.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“The CP also appealed to parents to always make the well-being of their children, especially female ones, a priority so as to save them from evil men lurking around everywhere.

“He also warned school proprietors to always conduct background checks on people they want to employ to save them from employing criminals.”

