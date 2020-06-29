COVID-19: Nigerian govt approves resumption of domestic flight operations

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday President Muhammdu Buhari had approved the safe resumption of domestic flight operations in the country.

The Federal Government had in March ordered the closure of the country’s airports for flight operations in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The government took the decision after Nigeria recorded its first case of the pandemic in February.

Mustapha, who disclosed this during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja, said the president gave the approval when the team met him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier in the day.

He added that the task force submitted its fifth interim report on COVID-19 and government’s response to the pandemic to President Buhari during the meeting.

Mustapha said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator.

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020.

“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places.

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable.

“Publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities.

