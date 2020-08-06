Diri calls for expedited action in granting fiscal autonomy for judiciary

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has called for accelerated process towards the granting of fiscal autonomy for the judicial arm of government.

The governor made the call on Wednesday at a dinner in honour of visiting chief judges from the South-South region at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri said: “For the judicial arm to play its constitutional role as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, it must enjoy fiscal autonomy.

“I do not see why the judiciary should not enjoy autonomy. I will continue to be an advocate in ensuring that there is fiscal autonomy for the judiciary as enshrined in the constitution.

“As a product of the judiciary that is noted for honesty, steadfastness and uprightness, if there are no upright judges, I won’t be here as governor of Bayelsa State.”

The governor also called on judges to uphold the tenets of their profession, adding that the judiciary was central to the survival of democracy in the country.

Speaking at the dinner, the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, said she was delighted when the governor insisted on hosting the visiting Chief Judges despite the short notice.

