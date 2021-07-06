Sports
D’Tigers’ Olympics list pruned to 15, three more players to be dropped
After weeks of camping, D’Tigers Head Coach, Mike Brown has pruned the 49-man list to 15 ahead of the friendly series lined up for the team just before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The 15-man list is made up of 8 NBA stars headlined by Detroit Piston Centre, Jahlil Okafor who is in line to make his international debut for Nigeria.
Miami Heat’s trio of Gabe Vincent, Chikezie ‘KZ’ Okpala and 2020 NBA draft pick, Precious Achiuwa have also been pencilled down for the last phase of preparation with Utah Jazz’s Miye Oni.
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie and Metu Chimezie of Sacramento Kings will be making a return to the team following their exploits at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China where the youngsters helped Nigeria secure an Olympics ticket alongside Ike Iroegbu.
Jordan Nwora’s fairytale adventure continues with another chance to be at the Olympics.
Nwora whose team, Milwaukee Bucks is heading to the NBA finals is the current and youngest highest point scorer for Nigeria in a competitive game as well as making history alongside his father (Coach) being on the same team.
After missing out of the 2019 World Cup, Spain based Obi Emegano returns with his inclusion, alongside Caleb Agada, Ekpe Udoh and Stanley Okoye who has been a constant feature in the team since 2015.
A member of the 2015 Afrobasket team, Mike Gbinije made the cut with Chima Moneke who has been impressive for the team since making his debut during the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers.
Brown revealed that the final 12-man list will be named days before their trip to Tokyo.
Nigeria is grouped alongside Australia, Germany and Italy following the conclusion of the Olympics Qualifying Tournament.
