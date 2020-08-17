EDO GUBER: APC printing illegal PVCs ahead of election, PDP claims

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been involved in the printing of illegal Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of September 19 the election.

The claim was made at a press conference in Benin Sunday by the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare who said that the matter has been reported to security agencies and the police.

He also accused the APC of trying to stoke violence in the state with a view of having the election postponed by INEC, adding that the PDP will not dance to the tune played by the party.

He said, “We have alerted the Police and security agencies on this illegal act printing PVCs by the APC, but nothing has been done about it. Nobody has been arrested. We are using this medium to alert Nigerians and the entire world of what is happening in the state”.

This came after the South-South Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said on Friday, that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would be re-elected by the people of the state because of his sterling performance in office.

Orbih, who stated this during the governor’s re-election campaign at Agbede in the Etsako West local government area of the state, hailed Obaseki for reducing the debt profile inherited from his predecessor.

