COVID-19: Osun fumigates 1800 public, private schools, worship centres

The Osun State Government has ordered the fumigation of over 1,800 public and private schools in the state in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus which has fast spread across the country.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Press Officer in the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Toyin Adeoye who also added that places of worship were also benefiting from the fumigation exercise.

According to the statement, the state government decided to fumigate the designated place because they were always the most visited by different people, whose status cannot be certified.

The statement urged; “School teachers to complement government efforts by adhering strictly to the NCDC COVID-19 protocols by taking necessary precautionary measures to keep students safe while in school.

It added that the State Government involved qualified and registered Environmental Officers in the decontamination process, thereby ensuring that the exercise is thoroughly carried out.

