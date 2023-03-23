Edo tribunal receives 14 petitions on National, state assemblies elections

The Edo Election Petitions Tribunal has received 14 petitions from aggrieved parties and candidates in the just-concluded National Assembly and state Assembly elections.

The tribunal Secretary, Mr. Muazu Sanusi, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Benin.

He said the petitions were filed within the 21-day period allowed by law.

The petitions, according to Sanusi, were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party along with their candidates.

He said: “As of today, the tribunal has received a total of 14 petitions.

“Out of the 14 petitions, three are on the senatorial election, and 10 were received with regard to the House of Representatives election.

“One petition is, however, emanating from the conduct of the state House of Assembly election, and the results were announced on March 21, 2023.”

The secretary said the petitions were expected to be filed on or before 21 days after the declaration of results.

He was however silent on when the tribunal would begin sitting.

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now