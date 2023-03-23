Politics
Edo tribunal receives 14 petitions on National, state assemblies elections
The Edo Election Petitions Tribunal has received 14 petitions from aggrieved parties and candidates in the just-concluded National Assembly and state Assembly elections.
The tribunal Secretary, Mr. Muazu Sanusi, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Benin.
He said the petitions were filed within the 21-day period allowed by law.
The petitions, according to Sanusi, were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party along with their candidates.
He said: “As of today, the tribunal has received a total of 14 petitions.
“Out of the 14 petitions, three are on the senatorial election, and 10 were received with regard to the House of Representatives election.
“One petition is, however, emanating from the conduct of the state House of Assembly election, and the results were announced on March 21, 2023.”
The secretary said the petitions were expected to be filed on or before 21 days after the declaration of results.
He was however silent on when the tribunal would begin sitting.
.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...