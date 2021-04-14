EFCC detains, grills Okorocha for alleged money laundering | Ripples Nigeria

Contrary to claim by former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, that he was not arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he was actually detained by the commission in one of its facilities in Abuja.

The EFCC operatives arrested the senator representing Imo North Senatorial District for alleged money laundering on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was later whisked to the commission’s crime-busting office in Wuse 2 for questioning by the commission’s operatives.

However, the ex-governor said in a statement later on Tuesday night that he only honoured the EFCC invitation.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests Okorocha for alleged money laundering

But sources at the commission told journalists on Wednesday that Okorocha spent the night at the commission’s detention facility in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The sources said the EFCC operatives have been questioning the ex-governor since his arrest on Tuesday.

They were however silent on when the grilling session would end.

Join the conversation

Opinions