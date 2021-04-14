ENDSARS: Associate accuses Sowore of pocketing grant | Ripples Nigeria

An activist, Oluwatosin Adeniji, on Wednesday, accused the Convener of the #Revolutionnow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, of fraud.

Adeniji, who is an associate of the African Alliance Progress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, made the allegation on her Twitter handle.

She claimed that Sowore and his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, applied for a grant in her name but pocketed the funds.

The woman wrote: “@YeleSowore, it’s sad that you of all people could take advantage of my predicament. I went to prison last year November over #EndSARS but you decided to apply for a grant in my name without informing me, before, during, and after the application was made.

“Fast forward to January, I found out that a grant was applied for in my name but since you @YeleSowore was in detention I had to ask your lawyer @TopeAkinyod because I found out that he was the lawyer involved in the process.

“First, you admitted that a grant was applied for in my name through the late Innocent Chukwuma but you are not sure he submitted the application till his death.

“You also raised concerns that it is possible that the late Innocent submitted the application and someone went behind your back to get the funds. This sounds absolutely unbelievable, especially coming from a man of your kind who would cross seven seas to unravel a mystery.”

READ ASLO: Sowore advocates revolution rather than restructuring

Police had in November last year arrested Adeniji and five others for staging an #ENDSARS protest in Abuja.

They were arraigned for unlawful assembly and remanded in prison.

The activists were later released on bail by court.

However, Sowore has denied the woman’s claim in a series of tweet on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “A RESPONSE: @callmerahila reached out to me earlier claiming a grant app was written in her name and I have confirmed to her that nothing of such existed. Further I volunteered to refund her if any grant was collected on her behalf without her knowledge!

·” Without prejudice to any further action she will take! Pls note that this response is not intended as an attack on @callmerahila. She’s been a committed member of our movement over these yrs and assisted me in the last two years in particular while I was unjustly detained. Thanks!”

Join the conversation

Opinions