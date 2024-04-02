EFCC to arraign Binance officials for alleged money laundering Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign two top officials of the crypto exchange platform, Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, and Nadeem Anjarwalla, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

Binance, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla, who escaped from lawful custody on March 22 and fled Nigeria, will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite on a five-count charge of money laundering.

In the charge dated and filed on March 28 by the EFCC, the trio were accused of money laundering to the tune of $35,400,000.

The commission alleged that the defendants carried out the specialized business of other financial institutions without a valid license between January 2023 and January this year.

The offence, according to the EFCC, was contrary to Section 57(1) and (2) of the Banks and Other Financial, Institutions Act, 2020, and punishable under Section 57(5) of the same Act.

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will on the same day arraign Binance Holdings Limited, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla for alleged tax evasion.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, the three defendants will equally be arraigned before Justice Nwite on a four-count charge of tax evasion.

