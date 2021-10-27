Ethereum to hit $5,114, lose market share to Solana, as it gets new 2025, 2030 projection

Ethereum is on course to surpass it’s all time high by 16.7 percent in Q4 2021, as 50 fintech specialists have projected ether will break the $5,000 glass ceiling the crypto has struggled to hit.

The crypto specialists predicted that by year end, Ethereum will price at $5,114, which is 23.1 percent higher than the current asset value [$4,151.83] – This means it will add $962.17 to its asking price [already, year-to-date growth is 474.61 percent].

The prediction was compiled by Finder.com, which also reported that the experts see ether climbing $15,364 by 2025, with 1,059 percent growth by 2030 to trade around $50,788 [snapping up $46,408.89 along the way].

Some of the specialists involved in the ETH projection includes CoinFlip founder and chief advisor Daniel Polotsky, Origin Protocol co-founder Joshua Fraser, and Boston Trading CFO Jeremy Britton.

It’s time to buy ahead of milestone feat

In view of the 1,059 percent growth nine years from now, 60 percent of the specialists said its time to purchase (Buy) ETH and include it into ones investment portfolio.

But some crypto geek among the specialists think otherwise, as 30% suggest a Hodl for Ethereum holders and prospective intending to join the ETH bracket.

While 10 percent of the experts believe selling now is the best option despite the positive outlook outlined for the cryptocurrency first created by Russian-Canadian billionaire, Vitalik Buterin.

Ethereum to loss market share to Solana

There’s a dent in the positive outlook for Ethereum, as the experts told holders to prepare for ETH losing 30 percent of its market share to other layer-1 solutions competitors in the next 12 months.

The crypto expected to loosen the grip of ether is Solana, developed by Anatoly Yakovenko, despite a year-to-date decline of 12,567.59%, and currently trades at $194.33, [ATH of $218.93].

The problem that will cost ETH part of its market share is its scalability issue, sustainability, and poor user experience, however, 93 percent of the specialists believe the challenges will eventually be solved.

But before then, CoreLedger AG’s Johannes Schweifer thinks ether will lose as much as 66% of its market share in the coming year, as it won’t immediately fix its scalability issues.

“It was not built for high throughput, and developers know that, whereas other layer-1 solutions such as Solana are. The market will expand rapidly with their maturity and they will get the lion’s share of all new business that is not exclusively based on speculation,” he said.

