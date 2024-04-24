Ex-NCDMB Boss, Wabote, clashes with Minister Lokpobiri over alleged $500m mismanagement claims

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has doubled down on his controversial statement at The Petroleum Club’s quarterly event in Lagos, alleging that the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCDMB) squandered over $500 million of the industry’s funds on equity investments in private establishments and non-performing loans.

In a strongly worded response on Tuesday to a recent media statement by Simbi Wabote, former executive secretary of NCDMB, Lokpobiri dismissed as “blatant lies from the pit of hell” claims that his office requested a N30 billion increase in NCDMB’s budget for the Minister’s office.

According to a statement signed by Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Lokpobiri challenged Wabote to provide proof of such a conversation, emphasizing that “he who alleges must prove same.”

‘’Secondly the Minister has no aide called Blackson. All his aides were duly selected in line with extant laws and have documents to that effect.

According to the statement ‘’The Minister in his capacity as chairman of the Governing Council stands by his statement at The Petroleum Club’s quarterly event in Lagos, and as journalists I welcome you to visit the places mentioned to verify the allegations for yourself.

‘’Thirdly, the said Atlantic Refinery was supposed to be built in Mr Wabote’s home town, he should show Nigerians where that refinery is.

‘’Fourthly, the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical company was also paid for, you are welcomed to also visit the site to verify the facts for yourself.

‘’Let me add that these revelations are not new, they were first made during an investigative hearing of the House of representative committee on local content. Again the records are there and you are welcome to verify these facts.”

The minister’s stance has sparked a heated debate in the industry, with many calling for transparency and accountability in the management of funds. The allegations and counter-allegations have raised questions about the integrity of the parties involved and the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

