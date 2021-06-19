Fact Check
FACT CHECK… Did mosquitoes inoculated with viagra escape from Chinese lab?
Claim: Thousands of mosquitoes inoculated with viagra escape from high-security laboratory in Wuhan, China.
Source: A news report has been making rounds on WhatsApp claiming that another trouble is emanating from Wuhan, the town where the current COVID-19 pandemic started from. The news report is linked to a report by the World News daily.
Verification:
Upon linking back to the website which published the report currently being spread by WhatsApp. It was discovered, that the news was published on June 2, 2021.
The tagline of the website reads “WorldNews Daily report where facts don’t matter”
It also added a footnote that reads thus; “World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.”
These two important aspects of the website shows the website is a satirical website and it’s contents should not be taken as factual information.
Also, the legal notice on the website noted that the content of the website is strictly for entertainment.
Other fact checking agencies have also debunked the claim.
Conclusion: it is a satirical article and not to be taken as a caution for another pandemic in embryo.
Verdict: Humour
By Ibraheem Alawode…
