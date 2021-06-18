Fact Check
FACT CHECK… Is the viral video of massive welcome for Buhari in Maiduguri true or false?
Source: The viral video which was obtained via WhatsApp was traced with an additional message “Buhari in Maiduguri, watch the massive crowd that came to welcome Buhari today. Daughters of Jerusalem do not weep for me, weep for yourselves and your children”
The video was traced to Goldmyne TV who credited Dele Momodu, the media mogul and publisher of Ovation magazine as the source of the video.
Dele Momodu had several pictures of the president in Maiduguri on his social media handles commissioning project and assessing the security, as well as the video to show how massively the president was welcomed in the troubled state.
Verification:
Google image search and Invid video verification, revealed that the video paraded as the welcome video of Buhari in Maiduguri first surfaced on the internet on February 25, 2020 when the president visited Ondo State.
Read also: FACT CHECK…Did the Fulani kill 50 people in Oyo State, as shared by Fani-Kayode?
It was traced to a Youtube Channel as well as BBC Pidgin facebook page with a caption “See how Ondo pipo welcome President Muhammadu Buhari wey visit the state today. If you remember wetin happun for Maiduguri, you go still argue say this Kain tin fit happun?” Which translates to See how the people of Ondo State welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari who visited the state today, if you remembered what happened in Maiduguri, you won’t believe that this kind of welcome can be possible
The situation in Maiduguri referred to by BBC was when protesters booed the president for allowing the prevailing security situation to take over the state. The president had visited Maiduguri on February 13, 2020 before he went to Ondo on the 25th.
Conclusion: The video is old and was regurgitated to claim people in Borno now love Buhari against what happened during his last visit.
Verdict: False
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....