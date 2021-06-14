FACT CHECK...Did Fulani kill 50 people in Oyo State, as shared by Fani-Kayode? | Ripples Nigeria

Fact Check
FACT CHECK…Did Fulani kill 50 people in Oyo State, as shared by Fani-Kayode?
Claim: Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode shared a post that over 50 innocent souls were butchered and cut into pieces by Fulani in Igangan, Oyo State.
The morning of June 6 witnessed sadness in the Igangan community in Oyo State as some assailants attacked the town and killed people. Thereafter, the social media space was bombarded with many images and videos to express the grief. Ripples Nigeria did confirmed that some of the videos in circulation were genuine.
However, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister for Aviation took to his Instagram and posted a picture of a man carrying a burnt child with the caption: “over 50 innocent souls butchered and cut into pieces in their homes by Fulani terrorist in Igangan, Oyo state and the palace of the traditional ruler burnt to the ground…”
Verification:
Google reverse image search showed that the picture in question appeared in February on a Cameroonian website belonging to the Human Right and Legal Research Centre
The post which came with the headline; “Cameroon: A child burnt alive in Batibo, the armed conflict hit the Northwest region”, was published February 11, 2021.
Read also: FACT CHECK… Did Buhari lift 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in two years?
Using the headline for further search, a post was found on Cameroonian Intelligence Report also published February 11, 2021 with a 17 seconds video embedded into it.
Also, the Oyo State police command spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso confirmed that 11 people were killed and not 50 people as claimed by Femi Fani-Kayode.
Conclusion: The picture is not related to Nigeria nor to Igangan, Oyo State. Also, 50 people were not butchered but 11 people were confirmed dead.
Verdict: False. Femi Fani-Kayode goofed.
By Ibraheem Alawode…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....