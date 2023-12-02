FACT CHECK: Is the National Bureau of Statistics currently recruiting

Claim: A certain website with the link: https://recruitmentfile.net/nbs-recruitment/ claims that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will soon commence recruitment exercises and its offering prospective applicants a learning platform about the application process.

The National Bureau of Statistics is the main National Agency responsible for the development and management of official statistics, the authoritative source and custodian of official statistics of Nigeria.

The website requires prospective applicants to take certain steps to register because the recruitment exercise will last for six (6) weeks and applicants are to submit their form on or before the deadline to avoid disqualification.

Ripples Nigeria’s verification showed that this website is one of a related phishing websites that a number of fact-checking platforms have analyzed and found to be misleading unsuspecting members of the public.

When subjected to verification on Whoxy, a domain search engine, the result showed that the website was created on December 3, 2022, updated on November 2, 2023 and will expire on the 3rd of December, 2023.

Also, ViewDNS revealed that three domains are hosted on this same server which are: gaspricery.com, recruitmentfile.net and traveltipstricks.com.

To show the authenticity of the date the NBS official website was created, Ripples Nigeria verified the website on WhoIs and the result showed that the website was registered on December 25, 2008 with domain name https://www.nigerianstat.gov.ng/.

Furthermore, this writer discovered that The National Bureau of Statistics had issued a notice of disclaimer on its official website refuting the information.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Bureau would like to emphasize unequivocally that it is not currently recruiting,” it stated.

The claim that NBS will soon commence a recruitment exercise is false. Findings show that the information was spread by a phishing website.

By Dauda Musbau

