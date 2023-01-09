FastCash Offers up to N200,000 in Loans for School Fees Payment in Five Minutes 

Without hassles, Nigerians can now meet emergency financial obligations, pay children’s school fees and rent by accessing FastCash loans of up to N200,000 (two hundred thousand Naira) in minutes. FastCash is a collateral-free, convenient, easy-to-access instant loan solution powered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Getting a FastCash loan requires no collateral or paperwork. It is available and accessible to salaried and non-salaried customers of FCMB through its mobile app and USSD platform. It takes less than five minutes to complete the application process, and the loan is disbursed instantly. Beneficiaries can spread the loan repayment for up to three months.

So far, over 2.7 million loans have been disbursed via the FastCash platform since it was launched in 2018.

Read also:FCMB Group records 68.4% profit growth in nine months

Mr Shamsideen Fashola, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, said, “we introduced FastCash as a collateral-free loan to give Nigerians with urgent and unexpected needs access to funds within minutes when it matters most. FastCash loans close the access to finance gap for many Nigerians, ensuring the well-being of their household”.

In addition to FastCash, FCMB offers Salary-Plus-Loan to salary account holders. It allows qualified customers to access short or medium-term funding before salary payment if they have to meet urgent needs.

First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, a purpose-beyond-profit corporation. The Bank is committed to COVID-19 recovery, income equality and poverty reduction by easing credit constraints to disadvantaged individuals and small businesses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now