Fire razes shopping complex in Computer Village, Lagos

An inferno that happened in the early hours of Monday morning has razed a shopping complex in the Computer Village part of Ikeja, in Lagos State.

Although nobody was reported dead, the inferno destroyed goods and valuables worth millions of naira at the complex located at no 18, Otigba Street.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that men of the fire service who arrived promptly at the scene of the fire outbreak prevented the inferno from consuming other buildings

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak was yet unknown.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said policemen were drafted to the scene to protect the Firefighters and others.

“The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, a valuable property that estimates are not yet known was destroyed. The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known. An investigation is ongoing,” he said.

