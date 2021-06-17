Four Chinese working on Lagos-Ibadan rail kidnapped, one officer killed

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of a police escort and the abduction of four Chinese expatriates working on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the gunmen laid ambush for the victims at Adeaga/Alaagba village a border community between Oyo and Ogun, on Wednesday.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.

He disclosed that the command had deployed a tactical team to trail the gunmen.

He said: “It is true, the incident happened yesterday (Wednesday). The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the constitution site at the terminus of the railway around the Alaagba area, not far from Kila.

“The gunmen laid ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed.

“We have started the investigation since yesterday (Wednesday), we are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going to get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them and we believe that by the grace of For we are going to get them.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

