Four policemen, scores of bandits killed in Zamfara attack

The Zamfara State police command on Wednesday confirmed that some security operatives including four policemen and a National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer were killed during a clash with bandits in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau, said some bandits were also killed in the incident that occurred along Gusau – Sokoto Road in Bakura local government area of the state.

He said the command had taken proactive measures to checkmate the activities of bandits and other criminals in the state.

The spokesman said: “The Zamfara State Police Command has succeeded in repelling an armed robbery attack by a large number of suspected armed bandits along Gusau – Sokoto Road, near Dogon Karfe in Bakura LGA.

“The attack which was planned to rob innocent commuters of their valuables, was gallantly foiled by the Police Tactical Operatives deployed to safeguard the road against any invasion by criminal elements.

“At the end of the gun battle that lasted hours, many bandits were fatally injured with some of them believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries.

“They, however, managed to evacuate the corpses due to their large number that was believed to be around 200.

“The road is now clear for motorists and other road users with rigorous confidence building patrol being intensified to avert further road blockage elsewhere.”

