Police arrests 44 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 44 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the state police command in Lafia on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested in the last two months.

According to him, 24 suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping, 12 for vandalism of rail track, six for cultism and two for rape.

He said the command also recovered six firearms, eight rounds of live ammunition, a vehicle and cell phones among other items within the period.

The commissioner revealed that among the suspects were two members of a syndicate who specialised in trailing bank customers to dispossess them of their money in isolated locations in the state.

Longe said: “The command following complaints from members of the public, deployed undercover operatives around banks in the state, which eventually paid off with the arrest of the suspects on June 1, around a new generation bank in Lafia.

“In some cases, these undesirable elements break windshields or use master keys to unlock people’s parked vehicles and cart away their money.”

He said the suspects who confessed to operating within Nasarawa State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were helping the police with the investigation to arrest other members of the syndicate.

The police commissioner said all the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

