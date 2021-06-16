Court sentences internet fraudsters to two years jail term in Edo

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday sentenced the duo of Ohiaka Henry and Emmanuel Chigozie to two years imprisonment each for fraud.

The convicts were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a separate charge of impersonating foreign nationals in an attempt to defraud the unsuspecting victims.

The charge against Chigozie read: “You Emmanuel Chigozie ( a.k.a Frank Maxwell ) on or about the 22nd of February, 2021 at Kash Mamodu Street, Ekhei Girls Secondary School Road, Auchi Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud falsely represented yourself as one Frank Maxwell ( a white male) by using a Gmail account address [email protected] an act of impersonation contrary to section 484 of the laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1976 and punishable under the same section.”

They pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read out to them.

Following their pleas, the EFCC counsel, Austin .A. Ozigbo, asked the court to sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendants, Pascal Ugbome, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants had become remorseful for their actions.

The judge sentenced Chigozie to two years imprisonment or an option of N200,000 fine while Henry was sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

The convicts will also forfeit their phones to the Federal Government.

