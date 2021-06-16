Seven die in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons were killed in an auto accident at Ajilete along the Idiroko expressway in Ogun State Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Idiroko Unit, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ota.

According to him, the accident occurred after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker on the highway.

READ ALSO: Three men burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

He added that two other persons were seriously injured in the accident that occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The bus that was on a top speed rammed into the tanker, laden with 33 litres of petroleum products on the Ajilete road.

“Nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives. Two others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” the FRSC official stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions