Metro
Seven die in Ogun auto crash
At least seven persons were killed in an auto accident at Ajilete along the Idiroko expressway in Ogun State Wednesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Idiroko Unit, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ota.
According to him, the accident occurred after a commercial bus collided with a petrol tanker on the highway.
READ ALSO: Three men burnt to death in Ogun auto crash
He added that two other persons were seriously injured in the accident that occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
“The bus that was on a top speed rammed into the tanker, laden with 33 litres of petroleum products on the Ajilete road.
“Nine persons were involved in the accident which claimed seven lives. Two others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” the FRSC official stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....