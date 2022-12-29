Four confirmed dead in Kogi explosion as Buhari visits state

Four people have been confirmed dead in an explosion on Thursday morning near the Oyinoyi’s palace in the Okene local government area of Kogi State ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Buhari is expected in Kogi to inaugurate projects undertaken by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Some of the projects to be commissioned include the Kogi Reference Hospital, Confluence University of Technology, Ganaja Fly over and some road projects.

According to the State Police Command, the explosion occurred at about 9am near the wall of the second gate of the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ibira on Kuroko road in Okene.

A vehicle and two motorcycles were also burnt in the explosion killing the two cyclists instantly, the police said.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, who confirmed the incident to journalists, described the incident as shocking and unfortunate, adding that the area has been cordoned off while the anti-bomb squad have moved in to clear the area while investigation into the blast has begun.

