France to evacuate nationals from Niger ‘very soon’

Concerned by the growing anti-French protests and sentiments in Niger, where soldiers seized power last week, France has said it will start evacuating its nationals “very soon”.

The French Embassy in Niamey said this in a message to French citizens on Tuesday.

“In the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey, and taking advantage of the relative calm in Niamey, an operation of evacuation by air from Niamey is being prepared,” the message said, adding that the evacuations “will take place very soon in a very limited span of time”.

Also in Paris, the foreign ministry confirmed that “an evacuation is being organised and will take place very quickly”.

