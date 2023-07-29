UN Security Council demands immediate release of Niger’s detained president

Members of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the ousted Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum.

A group of military officers in Niger on Wednesday night appeared on national television to announce the overthrow of the government after members of the president’s own guard detained him inside his offices in the capital, Niamey.

In a statement in New York, the UN Security Council members demanded the protection of the president, family, and members of his government.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and other top officials have earlier demanded the president’s release.

READ ALSO: Tinubu to host ECOWAS special meeting on Niger Sunday

The Security Council members expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, the increase in terrorist activities, and the dire socio-economic situation.

They decried the developments in Niger which has undermined efforts at consolidating the institutions of governance and peace in the country.

The Council declared its support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and the UN at the restoration of order in Niger.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now