Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, to vie for Libya’s presidency

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain Libyan former leader, Muammar, on Sunday registered to run in the country’s presidential election slated for December.

The Libyan High National Electoral Commission disclosed this in a statement in Tripoli.

The statement read: “Saif al-Islam Gaddafi submitted… his candidacy for the presidential election to the High National Electoral Commission office in the (southern) city of Sebha.

“Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has submitted all the required legal conditions and was issued with a voter registration card for the Sebha district.”

Libya’s first-ever direct presidential election will take place exactly 10 years after the country’s maximum ruler was killed by rebels backed by Western forces.

Saif-al-Islam, who many touted as the heir apparent to his late father, is still wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity.

