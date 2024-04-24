German prosecutors charge 7 terror suspects

German prosecutors on Wednesday formally filed charges against seven suspected radical Islamists arrested last July.

The men face charges of forming a terrorist organisation and plotting attacks in Germany.

Six of the seven suspects are also accused of supporting the Islamic State.

The men are all foreign citizens who entered Germany around the same time in 2022.

Five of the suspects are from Tajikistan, two others from Kyrgyzstan and one from Turkmenistan.

They were all arrested during raids in the western German state of North Rhine Westphalia in July 2023 and have been held in custody since.

The prosecutors alleged the suspects conspired with another man who is facing separate criminal charges in the Netherlands.

They added that the men scouted out possible targets for attacks in Germany and elsewhere in Western Europe.

