Germany’s Wingcopter secures $42m series A funding round

A German unmanned fixed-wing aircraft manufacturer, Wingcopter, has secured a $42m series A funding round led by German retail firm, REWE Group and Salvia and XAI technologies.

The Cofounder and CEO Tom Plümmer confirmed this in a press statement on Wednesday.

According to Plummer, the company hopes to deploy some 12,000 of its fixed-wing UAVs in Sub-Saharan Africa over the next few years.

Launched by Ansgar Kadura, Jonathan Hesselbarth, and Tom Plümmer in 2017, the company has raised above $60 million to date.

The German manufacturer of eVTOL, a fixed-wing unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), is a provider of drone delivery services.

The company focuses on optimizing medical supply chains, as well as last-mile logistics of packages, tools, spare parts, food, and groceries.

Speaking on the startup ambition, Plümmer said the fund will help expand products to be delivered to customers.

He said: “At Wingcopter, we create efficient and sustainable drone solutions to save and improve lives. For this, we are hiring passionate pioneers who build what has not existed before.

“The new funding, combined with growing revenue, puts us in an excellent position to roll out our industry-leading drone delivery solution with our customers around the globe.”

By Kayode Hamsat

