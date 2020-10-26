Herdsmen seek Makinde’s intervention over alleged killing of members, cows

Two groups representing herdsmen in Oyo State have reached out to the state governor, Seyi Makinde to intervene over the alleged incessant killing of their members and cows.

They made the plea in a statement jointly signed by Saliu Kadri, National Chairman of Jamu Nati Fulbe Association of Nigeria who is also the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State; and Ibrahim Saliu, State Chairman, Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groups also copied the police commissioner in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Nwonwu.

Mr Kadiri noted that at least 10 of their members, and several cows have been killed in the last three months in different parts of the state.

Read also: Makinde orders schools to reopen in Oyo on Monday

He also alledged that some criminally minded persons were putting poison substances on grazing routes and rivers, thereby causing the death of herders and their cows who drink from the rivers.

“We hereby use this opportunity to inform the governor, Commissioner of Police and the general public of frequent and unprovoked killing of our members and cows across the state.

“This is particularly necessary at this stage as there is a limit to human patience.

“We, as an association, have always been holding meetings to educate our members on the need to be law-abiding,” he said.

The Seriki Fulani said that the incident occurred mostly in Saki, Ijio, Ogbomoso, Iresaadu, Iganna, Ado-Awaye and Igboora.

“We hereby call on the government and progressive stakeholders in the state to come to our aid to prevent further killings of our members who are law-abiding citizens,” Mr Kadiri said.

Join the conversation

Opinions