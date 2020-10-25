Makinde orders schools to reopen in Oyo on Monday

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered schools in the state to reopen on Monday, October 26, after the violence that spread across the state in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye on Sunday.

According to the statement, Makinde said ordered the schools to reopen after a review of the situation in Ibadan metropolis.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, directed the closure of schools in Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020, following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the state.

READ ALS0: Oyo Senator releases list of items carted away from his house

“His Excellency had, in a message to the people of Oyo State, stated that the situation will be reviewed on Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

“Following a review of the situation as earlier promised, the state government is happy to observe that normalcy has returned to the state in the aftermath of the protests.

“His Excellency, Governor Makinde, appreciates the youths who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace, while assuring them that their demands are being addressed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions