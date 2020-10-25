Sanwo-Olu reviews curfew, public schools to remain shut

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state to curb the violence that followed the #ENDSARS protests in the state.

The governor gave the review order, reordering the curfew to 6am to 8pm daily, in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Sunday evening.

The commissioner stated: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am.

READ ALSO: Lagos may ease curfew soon –Sanwo-Olu

“Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.”

It would be recalled that the Governor had earlier declared a 24-hour curfew before reviewing it on Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions