IGP orders speedy investigation into murder of Lagos lawyer

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a speedy investigation into the murder of a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, by a trigger-happy police officer in the state.

Raheem, who was returning from a Christmas outing with other members of a family, was hit by a bullet fired by an Assistant Superintendent of Police simply identified as Ayuba in the Ajah area of the state on Christmas Day.

Ayuba was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on his Twitter handle on Monday that the policeman and members of his team had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yaba.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP condemned the shooting and ordered a speedy investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

“In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.

“He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law.”

