Gunmen kill four in Delta
Gunmen on Sunday killed four persons in the Ekpan area of Uvwie local government area Delta State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said the gunmen who were in a Toyota Highlander came down from the vehicle and started shooting sporadically in the area.
He said two persons died on the spot while two others died in hospital on Monday.
“Four people were killed by criminals in a Toyota Highlander Ekpan on Christmas Day. Two persons died on the spot while another two died today.
“ However, the command was not aware of any clash by rival cult groups in the area. The operatives are on the trail of the criminals.”
