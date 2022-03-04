I’m the most qualified to become Nigeria’s President – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Friday described himself as the most qualified person to become Nigeria’s President.

The former Lagos State governor stated this during his meeting with members of the Ondo State traditional rulers council.

He promised to provide purposeful leadership and make the country a better place for all.

He said: “It is true that I want to vie for the presidency in 2023. I want to win the election for our people.

“When I rule for eight years consecutively I will drop it. The smartest and someone with the most followers will take over from me after I finish my term.

READ ALSO:My consultations on 2023 presidential election positive – Tinubu

“I’m seriously bothered about the development of Nigeria. I was behind Mimiko for two years to claim his mandate. For Fayemi, I stood with him for three while trying to take his mandate. For Aregbesola, it was three years and ten months.

“ I don’t run away from the battle. I’m very particular and passionate about democracy. During MKO Abiola’s time, we tried but we could not get it. When they came to meet us we seek your support and Buhari became the President.

“I have informed Buhari so that people would not say who did I inform before taking the decision.

” I’m the most qualified to become the president. I will ensure that our children get employed, there will be industries and all-around development across the country.”

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now