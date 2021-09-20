INEC suspends registration of voters in Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Bauchi State.

The commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Adamu Gujungu, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the temporary suspension of the exercise would take effect from Tuesday.

The INEC official said the preliminary voter’s register would be displayed at the commission’s headquarters and offices across the 20 local government areas in the state.

Gujungu said: “INEC wishes to inform the general public that the display exercise for claims and objections will commence from Friday, September 24 to Thursday, September 30, 2021.

“The exercise will enable registered voters to inspect and ensure that there were no mistakes, omission or addition in their names.”

