INEC to fix dates for supplementary elections after guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as an outright falsehood report that it would conduct supplementary elections alongside governorship and state assembly polls on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission said it would announce new dates for the conduct of supplementary elections.

The statement read: “For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“However, this should not be confused with the two National Assembly elections earlier suspended by the Commission and rescheduled to hold along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“First is the Enugu East Senatorial District election which was countermanded to allow the Labour Party to conduct a fresh primary election to replace its deceased candidate in line with the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The second is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State following issues with the ballot paper for the election. These are not supplementary but main elections that could not be held earlier.

“The public is advised to disregard any report alluding to the conduct of supplementary elections alongside the Governorship and State Assembly elections tomorrow, Saturday, 18th March 2023.”

