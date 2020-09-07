Inputs vs. Outputs of CompTIA Security+ Certification

Everyone is talking about the wonders that the CompTIA Security+ certification can do to a cybersecurity specialist. Beginners in this industry can taste success easily and quickly once they have the Security+ badge by their side as then they can move ahead and beat their peers with full confidence. However, no one talks about what it takes or whether or not pursuing this badge pays off the hard work. Thus, it’s high time that we should do a comparative analysis of the inputs and outputs of this Security+ certification. We are doing this for you so that you can understand if it is worthy or not.

Inputs of CompTIA Security+ Certification

No one can say that obtaining the Security+ credential by CompTIA is an easy task. Before reaping its benefits, one has to give a lot of inputs. Here is an overview of the inputs that the Security+ badge demands:

Efforts and time

Though CompTIA Security+ is an entry-level certification, one must not consider it as an easy trail. To earn this credential, a candidate has to pass one assessment SY0-501 by code. The domains and content that this test covers are very extensive. To grasp the crux of the matter of this exam, one has to burn the midnight oil. All of these will be a bit easier if you have already earned the Network+ certification as both of these badges share a lot of concepts. Though there is no certain way to measure the efforts and time that the Security+ demands, we’re likely to believe that one must study at least 3-4 hours for 12-15 weeks to ace SY0-501. Still, it varies from person to person.

Money

The entry fee for SY0-501 is $349. But that’s not the only expense that you would be making while earning your Security+. There are many other expenses too. For instance, you might need books, video training, or any other study materials for your exam preparation. Depending on what study materials you choose, the final overhead can go as high as $1000 or even more.

Security+ Outputs

From the above content, one thing is clear that the CompTIA Security+ credential is very demanding when it comes to efforts, time, and money that you need to put in this badge. Now, it’s time to understand what it gives back:

Job opportunities

Earning the Security+ opens the door of many career paths. You may become the ideal candidate for job roles such as a systems administrator, security administrator, security specialist, security engineer, network administrator, etc. These are the hot job profiles in the world of IT and cybersecurity.

Salary

Possessing the Security+ credential not only opens up job opportunities but also boosts your salary. If you check PayScale.com, you will see that possessing this CompTIA credential can earn you $74,522 yearly.

Recognition

Earning the CompTIA Security+ means getting recognized at the global level! It is ISO/IEC 17024 certified and is recognized by DoD US. When such high-quality standards are backing up your skills, you will surely get accepted all over the world.

Crux

The above comparative analysis of inputs vs. outputs of the CompTIA Security+ certification clearly indicates that its outputs are far more impressive and lucrative. Possessing this credential is an easy way to bring stability and get recognized worldwide. It’s worth trying to pursue the Security+ and we believe you can win it!

