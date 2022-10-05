IPOB accuses Nigerian security agencies of being behind attacks on Sen Uba, Azubogu

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian government of using its security agencies to mastermind recent assassination attempts on Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Chris Azubogu.

Uba is the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, while Azubogu is the member representing Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

In a statement by the Biafran group issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful,

IPOB accussed the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Special Squad, the SARS, STS, IRT as well as “treacherous politicians and their sponsored gangs” of masterminding the attacks on the politicians.

Part of the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, said

“the Federal Government of Nigeria is responsible for the failed assassination of Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Chris Azubogu.”

“We are also aware of plans and the intention of the Nigerian Federal Government to use the assassination of the two prominent Igbo politicians to blackmail IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN,” the statement said.

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of the great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, again condemn all the state-sponsored attacks and killings going on in Biafra territory.

“IPOB wishes to state unequivocally that those responsible for the criminal activities have a mission to blackmail IPOB and ESN operatives.

“The recent attacks on Anambra politicians namely Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and House of Representatives member, Chris Azubogu, were masterminded by the DSS in collaboration with other security agencies to heighten the insecurity in Biafraland.

“The attacks on high profile individuals especially politicians in the southeast is part of their blackmailing gimmicks against IPOB and ESN. It is another deceptive way to attract global attention so as to justify their premeditated launching of full military assault on innocent Biafrans.

Read also: IPOB tackles Atiku for promising to end Biafra agitation in South-East

“The Nigerian security agencies coordinated those high profile attacks in tandem with a few treacherous politicians and their sponsored gangs.

“The attacks were the numerous ways Nigeria government is working hard to blackmail and demonize IPOB for seeking legal referendum but we will continue to expose them. We have trusted intelligence officers in our M-Branch, who always nip their nefarious plans and activities in the bud.

“M-Branch intercepted the plan where Nigeria security agents were planning to attack politicians, businessmen, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and PGs and blame it on IPOB family members.

“We are therefore, advising Biafrans especially politicians and businessmen to provide themselves adequate security because the Nigerian Federal Government may end up assassinating some of them in a bid to blackmail IPOB.

“IPOB is out to protect our people and not to kill them and we will remain so until Biafra freedom is totally achieved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now