Jos-based Dutch writer, Wiebe Boer, cries out over illegal use of image for political posters

A Plateau State-born Dutch writer, Wiebe Boer, has cried out over the illegal use of his photographs by some faceless people to make political posters declaring his alleged interest in contesting for the position of governor in the state.

The posters which have been making the rounds on the internet, depicted Boer as gunning for the seat of Governor of Plateau State with the name “Yohanna Maigona”, and contesting the position on the platform of a non-existent party, the All for All Peoples Party.

Boer, who was born in Jos and describes himself as a Dutch-Nigerian, is a former athlete, footballer and writer who wrote a very successful book on the history of Nigerian football titled “A Story of Heroes and Epics: The History of Football in Nigeria (1904-1960)” in 2020.

But in a statement denouncing the posters on Monday, Boer who is the CEO of All On Energy, distanced himself from the posters and insisted he had at no time declared any intention to run for any political position in the state or in the country as he is not qualified to run for any political office.

“It has come to my attention that posters implying that I am running for Governor of Plateau State under the name of Yohanna Maigona have gone viral,” Boer wrote in the statement.

“I am categorically stating that I have no intention of running for political office in Nigeria, and I am not eligible to do so.

“The only truth to the insinuation is that I was born in Jos and raised in Taraba and Plateau States to Dutch missionary parents and have spent the last 12 years living in Lagos and serving Nigeria and Nigerians in various capacities.

“I have always been a staunch believer in the potential of Nigeria and will continue to support the country’s development from the sidelines,” he added.

