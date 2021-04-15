 JUST IN... Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 18.17% in March 2021, highest in 49 months | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

JUST IN… Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 18.17% in March 2021, highest in 49 months

Published

2 hours ago

on

NBS says inflation rate jumped to 11.44% in December

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 18.17% in March 2021, from 17.33% recorded in the previous month.

This represents the highest inflation rate recorded in four years(49 months)

This is according to the latest inflation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The last time Nigeria recorded an inflation rate this high was in Janaury 2017.

Read also: Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 17.33% in February 2021, highest in four years

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation increased to 1.56 percent from 1.54% in February 2021.

Food inflation also increased to 22.95 percent in March 2021 from 21.79 percent in Feb 2021, while core Inflation stands at 12.67 percent in Mar 2021 from 12.38 percent in Feb 2021

Urban area inflation rose to 18.76 percent from 17.96 percent and Rural inflation 17.60% from 16.77% percent

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr Ahmed-Musa-Al-Nassr
Latest3 mins ago

Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Sports12 hours ago

Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival

Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Sports12 hours ago

Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up

Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
Sports2 days ago

PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL

French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Latest2 days ago

Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival

In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech3 days ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest3 days ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest4 days ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...