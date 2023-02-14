Kenyan gospel singer, Njoroje, celebrates wives on Valentine’s Day

A Kenyan gospel singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, on Tuesday, took to social media to celebrate his two wives on Valentine’s Day.

Njoroge, who shared romantic photos of himself and his wives, described them as his girls who have been a huge blessing to him.

He thanked the women for making “selfless choices and working together without signs of jealousy or hate.”

The artiste wrote: “May my wives be blessed for building me. Such hearts are very rare to come by these days, may God help me honor them.”

Njoroge married Stacey after he broke up with his first wife Njeri following a domestic dispute.

He later resolved the differences with his first wife and they all live together happily.

