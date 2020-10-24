Kwara gov, AbdulRazak imposes 24-hr curfew on Illorin

The Kwara State government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Illorin metropolis to stem violence arising from the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday night by Governor AbdulRazak who said that the order was in line with Sections 1, 2, and 4, of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“People are urged to stay indoors in compliance with this curfew. This will be reviewed as we watch developments,” he stated.

Governor Abdulrazaq said “while the curfew is on, security forces have been placed on alert to maintain strict compliance.”

He urged the citizens to comply with this declaration meant to protect lives and properties.

The governor apologised to the people and businesses that have been badly hurt, urging “them to be calm while we stop the criminality.”

