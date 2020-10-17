Kwara govt, labour reach agreement on minimum wage

The Kwara State government, and the labour movement in the state have both reached an agreement following a four-day-old industrial action.

A truce was reached on Friday following a meeting between labour movement and the State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole, where labour agreed to suspend the action in the interim.

Mrs Oluwole commended the labour leaders for their understanding and cooperation during the talk.

The head of service, who reiterated the commitment of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq towards paying the new minimum wage also assured that the government, would reach an acceptable agreement with the labour movement soon.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, comrade Issa Ore, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, said that; “The labour movement resolved to call off the strike action to pave way for the signing of the agreement on the N30, 000 new minimum wage.

This came after the state government told the labour movement in the state, that the government cannot meet its demands as it has other pressing matters to commit money to.

