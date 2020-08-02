Lagos discharges 37 COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday night confirmed the discharge of 37 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

According to him, 31 Nigerians, and six foreigners were discharged on Sunday.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 37 #COVID-19 Lagos patients: 15 females and 22 males, including six foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients: Agidingbi (8), Onikan (7), Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba (7); Gbagada (1), First Cardiology (2) and LUTH (12) were discharged after full recovery.

“Remember, stopping the community spread of #COVID-19 begins with you!”

