Lagos to establish wellness center for its employees

The Lagos State government is set to establish a mental health centre for its employees, an official has revealed.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, disclosed in a statement.

The mental health facility, Lagos State Employee Wellness (LASWELL) will provide mental wellness services to the entire staff of the state government.

In a Zoom meeting, Olusegun Ogboye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health announced that the facility had been established to improve health and productivity.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to establish orchards in 20 schools

“The Lagos State Government recognizes that its employees are its most important resource. Research has shown that when people are happier, they are more creative and more productive in their personal and work lives.

“We know that when employees thrive, the entire Lagos State community benefits. So, the LASWELL Centre was established to support Lagos State employees with both professional and personal concerns that may impact their overall wellbeing,” he said.

At the meeting was Permanent Secretary, Yewande Falugba, Ministry of Youth and Social, Adejoke Abiodun, a consultant psychiatrist and others.

Join the conversation

Opinions